Two youth drown in river in Hyderabad

In a tragic incident, two youngsters accidentally drowned in a river at Jalpally under Pahadi Shareef municipal limits in Hyderabad. It is learned that one of them tried to rescue another who fell in the water and the two drowned.

Getting into details, a youngster from Old City went to the river and accidentally slipped into water. Another who was passing by the river saw him drowning in the water and tried to rescue. However, both of them went missing.

The disaster response force rushed to the spot and launched efforts to fish out the bodies. A case has been registered by the police.

On September 17, two youngsters drowned in a water-filled quarry at Kothwalguda in Shamshabad. The two were said to have gone for sightseeing and fell into it. Both are the residents of Shivarampally in Rajendranagar.

The two were construction workers and had come for work at Kothwalguda. They went to the quarry to click some pictures and slipped into the quarry.