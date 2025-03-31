  • Menu
Ugadi celebrated in Gandhi Bhavan

Ugadi celebrated in Gandhi Bhavan
Highlights

PCC Chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and several senior leaders took part in the Ugadi celebrations organised at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday

Hyderabad: PCC Chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and several senior leaders took part in the Ugadi celebrations organised at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday. Chilukuri Srinivasa Murthy read the Panchangam and highlighted the increase in agriculture products contributing to exports.

While reading out the almanac Murthy said that the government will be efficiently implementing welfare schemes, while there would less likelihood of power outages and power capacity would be increased significantly. He said the small scale industries will develop during the year, while the personal loans will also increase. Emphasising that new industries will take shape, he also said the car production will go up and forex reserves will support the economic growth.

On the negative side, Murthy also highlighted that the ‘king’ would have a difference of opinion with Ministers and there could be increased rivalry. “Forgery crimes and economic offences would witness a spike, as officials would remain unscathed. The forces of anarchy would rise its head,” Murthy added.

