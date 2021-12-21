Unauthorised people told to vacate Osmania University hostels by Dec 24

Osmania University: The administration of Osmania University (OU) on Monday directed the unauthorised persons staying in the hostel rooms to vacate them immediately. The circular came in the wake of semesters that are about to begin from December 27, and the unauthorised persons were given time till December 24, to vacate the rooms.

According to a release issued by the administration of OU, the regular students were demanding the university authorities to evacuate unauthorised persons from hostels to control undue incidence and inconvenience in the hostels.

The administration has further warned that those unauthorised ones staying in the hostel rooms will have to face legal consequences if they do not vacate within the given date and the university might book them under trespassing on varsity premises.

The exit of unauthorised persons, who have occupied the hostel rooms since many years and especially during the lockdown, will not only help the future students who are getting admissions into the university live at peace, but will also pave way for the smooth administration of the university, added the authorities.