Unemployment dole anytime now: KTR

Jubilee Hills: As per the indications given out by the TRS working president, KT Rama Rao on Thursday, the TRS government in Telangana would soon be making an announcement on the unemployment dole. KTR said that unemployment dole has been one of the poll planks of the TRS and that the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao would announce the allowance for jobless in a day or two.

The TRS working president made these comments in a meeting of the merger of TDP trade union Telugu Nadu Trade Union Council (TNTUC) with Telangana Rashtra Vidyut Karmika Sangham (TRKVS) at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday. KTR said that as per the promise, the government would soon fill up 50,000 vacancies. The unemployment dole will also be announced by the chief minister in a day or two, said the TRS leader. The announcement has come at a time when elections were slated to be held for council under Graduates quota and also civic polls in Khammam and Warangal.

The TRS leader said that the Chief Minister was doing justice to all the sectors without any scope for drawbacks. He said that the government was giving financial support to the students to pursue higher education in foreign countries.

On the state of power in the State, KTR said, "The State was reeling under power problems initially, but I can say with confidence that there will be no power cut in future. The state increased power production from 7,000 MWs to 16,000 MWs and became second in the country in the solar power. He assured to solve the issues of employees of the power sector."