Union Budget: TPCC sets up ‘gadida guddu’ flex banners

Hyderabad: The State Congress party has set up ‘Gadida Guddu’ (Donkey Egg) flex banners while targeting the BJP for ‘discrimination’ against Telangana in the Union Budget.

Reminiscent of the Lok Sabha poll campaign where the ‘Gadida Guddu’ was prominently highlighted by the Congress leadership in the State to highlight the failed promises of the BJP government in the Centre, the flex banners were set up at the bus stops across the City, attracting people’s attention. "What BJP has given to Telangana: Donkey Egg", say the flexis in their write-up.