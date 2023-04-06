Union Minister Kishan Reddy inaugurates 112 new residential quarters at SVPNPA

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Development of North-Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy, inaugurated a complex of 112 newly constructed residential quarters at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy on Wednesday. The Union Minister emphasized the crucial role that proper infrastructure plays in the functioning of the organisation and noted that these facilities will provide comfort to the residents to deliver better results.

Kishan Reddy also took the opportunity to acknowledge the significant contributions of the police, particularly in areas such as Jammu and Kashmir. He praised the role played by the Armed Forces in bringing peace to insurgency-ridden areas of the country, which has allowed for progress and development. The Union Minister stressed that police personnel deserved the minimum facilities to live peacefully.

In his welcome address, Shri Amit Garg, IPS, Additional Director, SVP NPA, mentioned that a total of 320 quarters out of 642 quarters are available for Group B and Group C staff.