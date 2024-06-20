Unique medicinal plants garden taking shape at Aziz Nagar

Hyderabad: The State government in collaboration with the Telangana Medicinal Plants Board, HM & FW department, is developing a medicinal plants garden named ‘Biosynmedica – The Healing Centre’ at Aziz Nagar in Rangareddy district.

Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha held a review meeting with officials concerned at the Secretariat here on Wednesday and discussed the proposed medicinal garden.

Officials said the medicinal plants garden is a unique living park having national importance, and it is envisioned to meet ex-situ conservation of valuable medicinal species, education, research and development, biodiversity enhancement, cultural, wellness and spiritual purposes.

The park is being developed with intriguing 38 thematic gardens housing more than 1,200 medicinal species. High-density plantations on the lines of Miyawaki plantations are raised with the highest diversity of 240 medicinal species.

Similarly, experiential garden, one of the important themes, is developed by infusing medicinal plants with the ancient wisdom of ‘sapta chakras’ or seven energy centres of human body.

In addition to this, facilities like Yoga centre, meditational area, amphitheatre, etc. are provided in the park. Two water bodies (artificial ponds) are created with an aim to conserve rain water, recharge the groundwater and to provide a habitat for avifauna.

In the meeting, Christina Z Choungtu, secretary of Telangana Medical and Health, Vinay Krishna Reddy, joint secretary and Soni Baladevi, CEO of Telangana Medicinal Plant Board, forest department officials and medicinal plant board staff members also participated.