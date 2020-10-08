University of Hyderabad faculty Prof Samar Kumar Das to join American Chemical Society board

Hyderabad: Prof Samar Kumar Das, Professor at the School of Chemistry, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been invited to join the Editorial Advisory Board of Inorganic Chemistry, the American Chemical Society for a period of three years beginning from January 1, 2021 in recognition of his high quality research work at UoH.

As Inorganic Chemistry, published by the American Chemical Society, is the most widely cited and respected journal in its field and its Editorial Advisory Board consists of 30 internationally distinguished scientists, this is a great honour for Prof. Das and a very happy moment for the School of Chemistry and the University of Hyderabad.

Prof. Samar Das has done his PhD from IIT-Kanpur and postdoctoral research from Ohio State University (USA) and University of Bielefeld (Germany).

Prof. Das joined the University of Hyderabad in the year 2000 and his research interests are in Functional Inorganic Materials.