University of Hyderabad research scholars bag award
Gachibowli: Research scholars of Advanced Centre for Research in High Energy Material (ACRHEM), School of Physics, University of Hyderabad, DPSL Kamewari and Dr S Sai Shiva, have been awarded Award for Outstanding Paper for Poster Presentation for their paper entitled 'A Comparative Study of Laser Induced Ablative and Blow-off Pressures for Varied Foil Thickness.'
The award was presented at the 12th International High Energy Materials Conference & Exhibit (HEMCE 2019) conducted at IIT Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Kamewari and Sai Shiva are working under the guidance of Dr P Prem Kiran, School of Physics, UoH.
2 Jan 2020 11:00 AM GMT