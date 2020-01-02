University of Hyderabad research scholars bag award

Gachibowli: Research scholars of Advanced Centre for Research in High Energy Material (ACRHEM), School of Physics, University of Hyderabad, DPSL Kamewari and Dr S Sai Shiva, have been awarded Award for Outstanding Paper for Poster Presentation for their paper entitled 'A Comparative Study of Laser Induced Ablative and Blow-off Pressures for Varied Foil Thickness.'

The award was presented at the 12th International High Energy Materials Conference & Exhibit (HEMCE 2019) conducted at IIT Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Kamewari and Sai Shiva are working under the guidance of Dr P Prem Kiran, School of Physics, UoH.