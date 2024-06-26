UoH clarifies on suspension of five students

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) administration on Tuesday issued a clarification regarding the suspension of five students who, according to the university, tendered an unconditional apology for their protest at the Vice Chancellor's residence at 1 am on May 18 over Sukoon, an annual cultural festival.

UoH Registrar Dr Devesh Nigam stated that the students had appealed for reconsideration of their punishment, which would be discussed in the upcoming university executive council meeting for a decision. The university recently suspended five students, including the students' union president, Mohammed Ateeq Ahmed, from academics and hostels for one semester and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for their participation in the protest. Additionally, five more office bearers of the SFI UoH unit were also penalised Rs 10,000.

According to the UoH Registrar, the suspended students met the VC on June 20 and gave an unconditional public apology for their actions and misconduct. “However, students have resorted to protests since Monday to exert pressure on the university administration and refused to vacate or call off the protest pending consideration of their request by the executive council. This behaviour appears coercive in nature,” said Nigam.

Meanwhile, the students' union continued their protest on Tuesday, demanding that the university administration revoke the suspension and penalties imposed on the students.