UoH collaborates with DRDO

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO), Ministry of Defence, Government of India for Defence Research at DRDO Industry Academic – Centre of Excellence, University of Hyderabad (DIA-CoE UoH) Hyderabad.

The MoU was signed by Kailash Kumar Pathak Director, DFTM, DRDO HQ, DRDO Bhawan, New Delhi and Dr. Devesh Nigam, Registrar from UoH side in the presence of Prof. RS Sarraju, Vice-Chancellor I/c, Dr. Manmohan Singh, Scientist ‘E’, DIA of Futuristic Technology Management, DRDO HQ, Ministry of Defence, New Delhi, Prof. N Siva Kumar, Chairman, MoU Committee & Dean, School of Life Sciences, Dr. V Kameswara Rao, Director, ACRHEM and Prof. SL Sabat, Director, R&D Cell today 04-08-2023 in the University Campus.

The term of the MoU is for 25 years and reviewed after every three years. The objective of this MoU is the DIA-CoE UoH will facilitate and undertake multidisciplinary directed basic and applied research in the research verticals-Design and development of high energy materials.

The Advanced Centre of Research in High Energy Materials (ACRHEM) was established in the year of 2005. It is totally supported by DRDO since then. The new MoU entered between University of Hyderabad and Defence Research & Development Organisation on 04th August 2023 is for twenty-five years. The centre name was changed to DRDO- Industry Academia Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE, UoH).