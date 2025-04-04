UoH students on a roll as SC steps in to defuse land crisis

Hyderabad: After the Supreme Court took suo moto cognisance of the large-scale tree felling in Kancha Gachibowli on Thursday, a festive atmosphere was seen at the University of Hyderabad campus. Students of the UoH, who had been protesting for three days against the deforestation of the area, rejoiced in celebration.

A few students raised concerns about the trees that have already been cut and questioned the Telangana government whether the trees were translocated to some other place. They have also expressed concern for the displaced animals and hoped that a solution for their safety will be found soon.

Akash Kumar, vice-president of the student union of UoH, said, “It was a major relief for all the protesting students, environmentalists, and members of civil society. We hope that the detained students and other protesters will be released from police custody soon.”

Raju, a student at UoH, said, “There was a mood of relief and joy on the campus. Although we have to wait until April 16 for the Supreme Court’s verdict, we welcome the apex court taking suo moto cognisance.”

Meanwhile, despite the Telangana High Court directing the State government to stop the work in Kancha Gachibowli for a day, students claimed that works continued throughout Wednesday night and on Thursday morning as well.

After the Supreme Court halted all developmental works in the forested area of Kancha Gachibowli on Thursday, the UoH students concluded their protests and relay hunger strike, which was commenced on Wednesday morning.