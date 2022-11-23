UoH to hold two day national seminar on 75 years of Public Policy in India on November 24-25

The University of Hyderabad under the auspices of Department of political science is scheduled to organise two days national conference on '75 years of Public Policy – A Retrospective Analysis' as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in association (financial support) with Indian council of social sciences research and Institute of Eminence on November 24 and 25 in university premises. The University of Hyderabad said in a press statement to this extent where seminar co-ordinators Prof. E Venkatesu and Dr. D Veera Babu.



The seminar would witness about 100 delegates from different states like, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Assam, Punjab, West Bengal, Tamilnadu, Jharkhand, and Pondicherry along with delegates from State and central universities and prestigious institutes in the likes of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indian Institute of Management (IIM), and Indian Institute of Sciences (IISC) and civil society organisations.



Prof B.J Rao , Vice Chancellor, University of Hyderabad, Prof. Nirmaalyaa Bagchi, Director General , Administrative Staff College of India, Prof. P C Sarangi , ex- Vice chancellor of Raven Shaw University, Prof. Philippe Zittoun, General Secretary, International Public Policy Association (France), Prof. Sanjay Kumar, Director, Centre for the Study of Developing Societies - Lokniti, Prof G Haragopal, Prof Ajay Gudavarthy (Jawaharlal Nehru University), Prof T Vijay Kumar, Prof. Sonal Mubar Roy, National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Prof. Mukul Saxena, Kautilya School of Public Policy, Dr. Ravi Ranjan (Delhi University), Prof. Mrudul Nile (Mumbai University) are attending the inaugural and valedictory session. The Inaugural session will be presided over by Prof. R Limbadri, Chairman, Telangana State Higher Education Council.

