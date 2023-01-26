Upgradation of Secunderabad Railway Station: Excavation work for temporary booking office, RPF office on

Hyderabad: As a part of upgradation of the Secunderabad Railway Station, excavation work for the temporary booking office and (Railway Protection Force (RPF) office has begun in the station.

According to South Central Railway officials, based on the topographic survey, the site layout and demarcation plan work are progressing. The upgraded station building will have a new state-of-the-art booking office. To accommodate this as well as the multi-level car parking that will be coming up at the north side of the station, the booking office is to be shifted temporarily.

Accordingly, the two-wheeler parking on the north side has been shifted to an alternate location (on the north-side only) near gate no 3. To accelerate the shifting of the booking office, excavation for the foundation of the temporary booking office is on. After clearing the old railway quarters, excavation for laying foundation for the new RPF office is progressing.

As the upgradation work will involve release of significant structural material, land has been allotted for not only establishing the casting yard and work area, but also for stacking of released material. This will help in proper and planned movement of material between the site and the station.

The conceptual roof plan for cover over shelter and the platform for the upgraded new station building has been finalised. The new elevated cover has been designed so as to incorporate modern architecture and provide a pleasant ambiance to the passengers, apart from ensuring shelter while on platforms, said a senior SCR officer.

The SCR general manager said, "work on progress of this critical project is being monitored at every stage. Secunderabad is the biggest station in the zone; all care is being taken to ensure that the new upgraded station will have all modern features for the new-age rail passengers. The station is being developed keeping in view the development needs for the next 40 years. The work is targeted for completion by October 2025."