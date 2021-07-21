UPSC notifies 838 CMSE doctor posts

Hyderabad: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for the combined medical services examination (CMSE) for filling of 838 doctor posts.

The posts are: category I - Central health service junior posts 349, category II- assistant divisional medical officer posts in railways—300, general duty medical officer posts in New Delhi Municipal council --5, general duty medical officer (grade two) posts in east, north, South Delhi Municipal Corporation --184.

The qualification required are: pass in MBBS final exam and practicals. Age: not exceeding 32 years as on August 1. For Central Health Services junior time-scale posts age should not exceed 35 years. The pay scale will be-Rs 56,100 to Rs 177,500.

July 27 is the last day for online applications.Time for withdrawal of applications.

Is August 3 to 9; CMSE November 21. The exam centres in Telugu States are: Hyderabad, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam. For details candidates may refer to website:www.upsc.gov.in. For online applications website is: https://upsconline.nic.