USA, a destination for students of AP & TS for higher studies

Hyderabad: Career Mosaic, a premier international student recruitment company for over 300 top US universities and South Asia’s largest student recruiter for the US, invited 15 US universities to set up awareness sessions with students, counsellors and study abroad consultants in Hyderabad.

Amongst others, representatives from University of North Texas, San Jose State University, Virginia Commonwealth University and others were present in Hyderabad to engage with students and the wider study abroad community. The university representatives shared information on new courses, scholarships, and post study avenues with student aspirants.

As per Career Mosaic data, 75 per cent of study abroad applications for the USA come from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana region. After the pandemic, Career Mosaic has processed more than 1,34,000 US applications and this number will grow in the upcoming Fall intake.

A remarkable 90 per cent of applicants from AP and Telangana exhibited a keen interest in studying STEM courses, inclination towards cutting edge technology, new tech and computer science fields. New bachelors and masters courses in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Business Analytics, Information Science, Engineering and Health Sciences are being preferred by students from the region.

Manisha Zaveri, Joint Managing Director, Career Mosaic shared, “Today marks a significant milestone as we gather with representatives from 15 esteemed US university partners. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, Career Mosaic is dedicated to paving the path for global aspirates.”