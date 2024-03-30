Use right to vote for Dharma to win: Eatala

Hyderabad: Appealing everyone to come vote in the ensuing parliament elections and to make Dharma win defeating money power, BJP Malkajgiri MP candidate Etala Rajender lashed at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's repeated remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a party meeting in Malkajgiri constituency here on Friday, Rajender said that the Chief Minister called Modi an elder brother but engaging in little talk as soon as elections are around the corner.

He asked the CM to remember that the people of the State have given him power in their bid to defeat BRS chief and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. However, "He (CM Revanth) should see the fate of those criticised Modi making baseless allegations," he cautioned.

Eatala said that wherever he goes people say that they have voted for Congress in 'small elections (Assembly elections), but assuring and reassuring that they would vote for Modi during the ensuing 'big elections'(parliament elections).

Stressing on people to utilise their vote, without fail he asked them to check their name in the voter's list and everyone exercise their democratic right.

He asked people to vote for Narendra Modi for the third time to be the Prime Minister of the country for a stable and secure future for the country.

Taking a dig at BRS, he said that BRS has claimed to be number one in everything during 10 years of its tenure. However, people are running away when that party offers to give party tickets to contest the Warangal Parliament segment. No one is prepared to contest from BRS ticket. "On the one hand, people are burying BRS and teaching lessons to the KCR. On the other, blessing Modi to come back to power again."

Eatala appealed to the Telangana activists and leaders who worked with him while in TRS to come and vote for the BJP for the development of Telangana and the country.

Terming the Congress had made unrealistic promises of six guarantees in the Assembly elections to come to power.

Expressing confidence that Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat will be one among the 400 seats that BJP will win in the ensuing parliament elections, he recalled how the Prime Minister recalled the grand reception to him from the people of Malkajgiri during his road show in his public meetings in Nagarkurnool and Jagtial.

Eatala also recalled the performance of the Centre under PM Modi including the construction of 12 crore toilets, curbing terrorism with iron first to secure better internal security and teaching a lesson by initiating surgical strikes after the Pulwama attack to ensure and fortify the external security of the country. Apart from steering the country as the growing economic power has made Mad in India, not a slogan but a policy initiative for the development and self-reliant India, he said.