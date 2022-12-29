Use tech as tool for social justice: President Droupadi Murmu

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu has emphasised the need to see that the benefits of technology reach the remote areas and the poorest of the poor.

Addressing the students and faculty members of G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science for Women, students of B M Malanai Nursing College and Suman Junior College of Mahila Dakshata Samithi on Thursday, the President said technology should be used as an instrument of social justice.

She said engineering has played a big role in technological advancements, including computers, medical equipment, internet, smart devices and digital payment systems. The role of engineering as a profession becomes very critical in today's world where unthinkable and unprecedented problems need quick and sustainable solutions.

The President said engineers have the power to make the world a better place. The solutions they find and technologies that they would create in future should be people-oriented and environment-friendly. She said recently at COP-27, India reiterated its vision of a safe planet in a one-word Mantra – LiFE which stands for Lifestyle for Environment. "We have been achieving our climate targets and upgrading them. We are taking new initiatives in renewable energy, e-mobility, ethanol-blended fuels, and green hydrogen.

These initiatives can start producing better results on ground through technological innovations," she said.

Murmu further said technology in today's world has social, economic, political, educational, environmental and geo-political dimensions. It is continuously evolving and impacting every arena. She expressed hope that engineers would come out with innovative technologies for the benefit of the public at large and improve the quality of life of the people. They should also think about engineering solutions for the disadvantaged sections, senior citizens, 'divyang' persons (people with disabilities) and other people who need special support.

Referring to women's contribution in engineering and technology, the President said there are examples of many inspiring women who are heading big companies, have launched start-ups and are contributing in a major way in all fields such as telecom, IT, aviation, machine design, construction works, artificial intelligence and other areas. More women need to come forward to take up science streams, she emphasised.

The President said STEM -- Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics -- is vital to the Indian economy. Nurturing young women as technocrats and innovators can lead the country towards a stronger economy. Women bring different perspectives and skill-sets in tech fields. Cognitive abilities of women can change the way knowledge and technologies are perceived at various levels, she said. They should use their talent and technological capabilities for the larger good of society.

She later visited the Statue of Equality at Muchintal in Ranga Reddy district and witnessed the sound and light show.