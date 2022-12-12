Vaktha worth attending for transformation and building confidence

Hyderabad: The participants in the 109th batch of Vaktha, a public speaking skill development training programme offered jointly by HMTV and Kaushalya School of Life Skill, on Sunday expressed that two days programme had helped to face the larger crowd without fear and self-confidence and also in future this will help to transform the society.

While expressing satisfaction at the end of the training, they said the training experience was very informative and they themselves found a transformation in them from a commoner to an orator after attending a two-day training session and also thanked the faculty of the programme, D Bal Reddy who help them to overcome fear to face the crowd and boost their morale.

A participant from Hyderabad, N Sudhakar Reddy said, "This two-day training programme has helped him to grasp many techniques of skill development and could communicate with other participants and learned many things from them. With help of this training, it has not only helped to develop my personality and in the future, I will try to motivate others in my society."

K Prabhakar from Karimnagar said, "Earlier I used to hesitate to face people but after attending these two days, I can confidently face the larger crowd and the experiences during the last two days were very informative. I thank Bal Reddy sir for the Vaktha programme.

T Shankar from Mahabubabad, another participant, said, "For many days I was trying to join this session but could now. Finally, I could be the 109th batch of this program. Today I am able to speak a few words all because of this training, these two days of training have helped me to face my fear and also build my confidence.

The 110th batch of Vaktha will be held on January 21 and 22. For information, interested persons may contact phone 77299-85177.