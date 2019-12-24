Begumpet: Valuators may have to clear RBI test

Begumpet: A national seminar on the topic 'Mortgage challenges' was organised by the city chapter of Institution of Valuers (IOV) here on Tuesday. Additional DCP (Central Crime Station) Mahender inaugurated the seminar. Senior Regional Manager of Central Bank Dhanunjay Singh Rathod, DGM of State Bank of India Dinesh Kumar, Axis Bank vice-chairman Madhur, IOV Hyderabad chapter chairman P Madhu, secretary K Chiranjeevi and others participated in the seminar.

Giving his inaugural address, Mahender urged valuators to follow standards defined by the Valuators Act. He warned valuators to be alert to fake documents and double registrations. He advised valuators to be aware of upcoming changes in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) regulations.

As valuators play key role in assessing value of properties and wealth, the registered valuators may have to clear eligibility test conducted by Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), he said. The regulation will be made mandatory from the year 2020, he said. Registered valuators from Telangana, AP, Karnataka and other states attended the seminar/workshop.