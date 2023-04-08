‘Vande Bharat’ set to chug between Secunderabad, Tirupati

Hyderabad: Vande Bharat Express is all set to commence its operations between Secunderabad and Tirupati, a world-famous pilgrimage destination. The inaugural train service will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Secunderabad Railway Station on Saturday.

As per the South Central Railway (SCR) officials, the regular services of the train will start on April 9 from Tirupati and on April 10 from Secunderabad, and the bookings have already begun. The Train Number- 20702 (Tirupati - Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express) will start from Tirupati at 3:15 am and reach Secunderabad at 10:45 pm. Train number 20701 (Secunderabad – Tirupati) will start from Secunderabad at 6 am and reach Tirupati at 2:30 pm. The train will stop at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole, and Nellore stations in both directions.

The train comprises of 7 AC Chair Car Coaches and one Executive AC Chair Car Coach, with a total seating capacity of 530 passengers. It provides the fastest traveling facility between these two stations and has exclusive fully AC reserved sitting accommodation. The fares from the train starting and destination stations are as follows: The AC Chair Car fare including the catering charge from Secunderabad to Tirupati is Rs 1680, and the Executive class fare is Rs 3080. Similarly, the AC Chair Car fare, including the catering charge from Tirupati to Secunderabad, is Rs 1625, and the Executive class fare is Rs 3030.