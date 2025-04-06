Vasantotsavam 2025 Brings in the Telugu New Year with Poetry, Music, and Dance

Hyderabad: Navya Sahiti Samiti, in collaboration with Navya Nataka Samiti, ushered in the Telugu New Year with Vasantotsavam 2025, a cultural celebration held at the NTR Auditorium, Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University. Rooted in the spirit of Vasantha—the season of renewal and bloom—the annual event took place shortly after Ugadi, marking a time of fresh beginnings in the Telugu calendar.





The evening saw the presence of eminent guests: Honourable Justice Alisetti Laxmi Narayana of the High Court, Smt. G. Vasundhara, Deputy Director of Treasuries & Accounts, Government of Telangana, and Prof. T. Gouri Shankar, retired Registrar of Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University.









The programme opened with the formal launch of Ramayana Taravali, a poetic audio-visual composition by Dr Acharya Phanindra, retired scientist from the Nuclear Fuel Complex and President of Navya Sahiti Samiti. Written in the Utsaha metre, the work consists of 27 verses representing the 27 stars—forming a ‘garland of stars’ (Taravali). The verses were brought to life through original music and AI-generated visuals, creating a rich and immersive experience for the audience. Justice Laxmi Narayana released the presentation, which was screened on a large LED display.









Speaking on the occasion, Justice Laxmi Narayana appreciated the literary depth of the work and noted the rare combination of poetic expression and scientific thought. He described the 27-poem structure based on the Ramayana as a unique achievement, requiring patience, creativity, and deep understanding.





Music Director Sunny Vasu, vocalist P.T. Gayatri, and AI visual artist Rohit Govardhanam, who collaborated with Dr Phanindra on the project, were acknowledged and honoured. The organisers also extended their thanks to the guests of honour for their presence and encouragement.









Following the presentation, the audience was treated to Vasanthika, a dance recital by Kalaratna Madhavi Mala and her team. The performance began with a traditional Pushpanjali and Ganapati Stuthi, continuing with compositions such as Anandamruthakarshini (Raga Amruthavarshini) by Muthuswamy Dikshitar, Bala Sarasa Murali by Ottukkadu Venkata Subbaiyya, and Kousalya Nandana Rama, a devotional piece by Annamacharya. Madhavi Mala’s choreography offered a fine blend of grace and storytelling, especially in her depictions of the Nayika during Vasantha Ritu and of Lord Krishna. Dancers Dhatri Pagadala, Mekhala B.S., and Yasaswini supported her with well-coordinated movements, adding to the visual appeal of the presentation.









The evening concluded with a Kavi Sammelanam, a poetic gathering where Telugu poets shared their original verses to mark the New Year. The tradition remains an important feature of Navya Sahiti Samiti’s annual calendar. Among those who presented their poetry were Dr M. Dattatreya Sarma, Sri N. Venkateswara Raju, Sri K.L. Kameswara Rao, Smt. M. Lakshmi Manasa, Smt. Valluri Sreemani, Sri S. Venkata Narayana, Sri P. Venkata Satya Murty, Dr Ch. Sita Lakshmi, Dr V. Kusuma Kumari, and Sri Shambhuni Kumar.





As the poets recited their work, the atmosphere resonated with festive joy and literary charm. In a heart-warming moment, Smt. G. Vasundhara and singer P.T. Gayatri joined the poets on stage, bringing a sense of togetherness to the occasion. The session was smoothly conducted by Dr Acharya Phanindra, assisted by Prof. T. Gouri Shankar and Smt. Vasundhara, who also felicitated each participating poet.





Vasantotsavam 2025 offered a memorable evening of music, poetry, and dance—welcoming the new year with creativity, devotion, and community spirit.