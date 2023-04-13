Vastu corrections ahead of Sectt opening

Hyderabad : As the date for inauguration of the new 'iconic' state Secretariat building is fast approaching, the government has noticed some vastu deficiencies and has started taking up corrective measures. The inauguration is slated for April 30.

Top sources said based on the advice of vastu experts, some changes have been made in road alignment around the Secretariat building. It is learnt that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wanted a traffic-free channel when he would be going to Secretariat and hence the road from Khairatabad to Secretariat should not have much traffic.

The traffic police are examining the possibility of diversions that may be introduced and the likely impact on other arterial roads. On the front side, the existing 'U' turn in front of Telugu Talli statue has been closed. The free movement of vehicles from Adarsh Nagar MLA quarters towards Secretariat has been stopped and the road has been closed. Officials said that the vastu experts were monitoring the works taken up around the Secretariat for the new road alignment. The existing roadway will be changed to meet vastu requirements. During his recent visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the road network connecting all the main gates of the new Secretariat and instructed the construction agency to create a hassle-free movement facility for VIPs and visitors in accordance with vastu.

Road between NTR Marg and Lumbini park is also under renovation to suit the new proposed requirements of vehicular traffic when the Secretariat starts functioning.

Officials said that the proposal to shift the Telugu Talli and former President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy's statues were also under consideration. The government was planning to develop a park in front of the Martyrs memorial.



Incidentally, the two statues were installed in the proposed park area. Sources said that the chief minister will again visit the entire premises and take the opinion of the vastu experts on the road network developed around the high security zone.

With possibility of traffic regulations around the Secretariat and tourist zone of Hussain Sagar, Necklace Road, Dr BR Ambedkar Statue and Tank Bund areas, road-users fear that this could lead to higher petrol consumption and traffic snarls.