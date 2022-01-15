Vedic scholar Malladi Chandrasekhara Sastry dies at 96

Hyderabad: Vedic scholar Malladi Chandrasekhara Sastry, who was known for religious discourses, Panchanga Sravanam and commentary for Bhadrachala Sri Rama Kalyanam, passed away due to age-related ailments on Friday. He was 96.

Malladi, a scholar and a television personality, was specialised in Vedas and Puranas in both Telugu and Sanskrit languages. His works include commentaries on All India Radio during Bhadrachalam Sitarama Kalyanam and Brahmotsavam festivals. On Ugadi, Malladi would recite Panchanga Sravanam (almanac reading) on behalf of the State governments.

He also hosted a show, Dharma Sandehalu, on television where he answered questions regarding Puranas and various aspects of Hinduism. He was also the Principal of a college run by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. Besides several awards, Malladi was conferred with the title of Purana Vachaspati.