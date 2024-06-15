Vegetable market at Aurora Colony poses vexing problems to dwellers

Hyderabad: Funny are the ways of GHMC. It does not appear to consider the topography of the areas, traffic congestion, or any such parameters in allocating permission for holding weekly vegetable markets. In a sudden move, the authorities gave permission to shift one such weekly market from one major service road in Srinagar Colony to Aurora Colony, which is a mix of housing colonies, offices, and Kalyana Mandapam.

This road, where the first vegetable market was held on Thursday, exposed the problems of both the vendors who lost their business and the people living in this colony. On one hand, there is flowing drainage water, which has been a menace for nearly 12 years, and this is also the road that gets choked with traffic in the evening.

During busy hours, the market where the vendors set up stalls and sell vegetables on the road leads to traffic snarls. Buyers park their vehicles on the main road, which poses risks to other commuters.

Moreover, the market leads to large-scale waste left by the vendors. Already, there are trees cut down by the electricity department that the authorities have not removed for over two months. GHMC has cut the road opposite the Hans India office and left without properly repairing it along with other construction materials, making the lives of road users miserable. Residents are demanding that the weekly vegetable market be shifted to another road.

The road where the street market is being held is the stretch that connects the Sri Nagar Colony, Yousufguda, Kamalapuri Colony, and several other colonies. A commuter, Vicky, was stuck in gridlock as many buyers parked their vehicles on the road and vendors were on the road. Is GHMC

listening?