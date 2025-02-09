VEM Technologies to Showcase Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft at Aero India 2025

Hyderabad-based VEM Technologies has announced that the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), for which it has played a crucial role in manufacturing composite modules, assembly, and integration, will be unveiled at Aero India 2025. The international air show, set to begin in Bengaluru on Monday, will be inaugurated by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), will see participation from over 60 countries, highlighting their advancements in air warfare technology.

VEM Technologies’ Role in Defence and Aerospace

A leading name in aerospace and defence manufacturing, VEM Technologies specializes in the design, development, and production of systems for a range of weapons, aeronautics, and space applications. The company is actively involved in manufacturing fuselages, generators, and onboard systems for fighter aircraft and helicopters, supporting all three branches of the Indian armed forces—Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Apart from its contributions to the AMCA project, the company will also showcase its indigenously-developed Anti-Tank Guided Missile, AsiBal, along with a series of missile systems for land and air defence applications, including:

♦ Vismai

♦ Ajita

♦ Vidhwams

♦ Anti-drone warfare systems

Strengthening India’s Defence Capabilities

With its cutting-edge defence technologies and growing contributions to India’s indigenous military programs, VEM Technologies continues to play a key role in advancing the country’s defence sector. The unveiling of the AMCA at Aero India 2025 is expected to underscore India's progress in combat aircraft development and its commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The event is anticipated to attract global defence leaders, industry experts, and policymakers, further positioning India as a major player in aerospace and military innovation.