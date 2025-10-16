VHP condemns closure of firecracker shops ahead of Deepavali

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Telangana on Thursday expressed strong concern over the removal and restriction of firecracker shops across various districts in the state ahead of the Deepavali festival. The organisation has alleged that several vendors have been forced to shut down or relocate their businesses due to sudden enforcement actions by local authorities, particularly in areas under the jurisdiction of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

According to the statement released by VHP Telangana, the organisation has received multiple complaints from firecracker traders and shop owners who claim that their licences were either denied or revoked without proper justification. The VHP has criticised what it describes as the selective targeting of Hindu festival-related commerce and has called for immediate redressal of the issue.

It highlighted that many traders had made advance preparations for the festive season, including stocking goods and securing temporary permits, only to be met with abrupt eviction notices and enforcement drives. VHP leaders argue that such actions not only disrupt livelihoods but also dampen the cultural spirit of the festival.

VHP Telangana has urged the state government and municipal authorities to adopt a balanced approach that respects both public safety and traditional practices.

The organization emphasized that firecracker sales are a legitimate seasonal business and should be regulated transparently rather than suppressed.

The statement also called upon Hindu community leaders, legal experts, and civil society organizations to support affected vendors and ensure that their rights are protected. VHP has announced its intention to escalate the matter through legal and administrative channels if necessary.