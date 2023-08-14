VHP demands suspension of Jogulamba temple employee

Hyderabad: Questions are being raised over ‘laxity’ of the State Endowment Commissionerate to act against a temple employee’s unauthorised collection of personal data of devotees visiting the Jogulamba temple in Gadwal and misusing it.

According to the State Viswa Hindu Parishad, Ranganath working in the temple (administration) has been collecting names, date of birth, birth star and address of devotees. Later, using the data he has been allegedly reaching out to them sending ‘prasdam’ giving an impression of performing special pujas in their names, and collecting money.

According to the temple sources the employee has been working for the past 15 years and developed clout to run his illegal and unauthorised activities.

Without giving proper receipts for various pujas and other daily sevas, he used to take devotees through VIP route and collect huge funds.

VHP PracharPramukh P Balaswami alleged the employee’s clandestine activities crossed all limits; he called Reshma Khanna (name changed) to mount pressure on her to marry a Muslim who is married with children with another wife. Additionally, whenever someone questioned and demanded a receipt for payments made, the employee has been ‘threatening’, saying he has a high connection even with the Chief Minister’s Office, Chief Secretary, Endowments Minister, Endowments Commissioner, local MLAs and politicians. The VHP alleged he is not only engaged in corrupt activities, but also resorting to conversions.

The employee has reportedly spilled the beans to the Gadwal police following SP K Srujana’s directive. Speaking to The Hans India, the SP said a report on the issue has been shared with the district endowments officer. “The girl and her parents preferred not to file a complaint as she is getting married; the issue would harm her future.”

It was against this backdrop, when contacted, a temple official said a report from the temple administration, a report of the police and letters from villagers have been sent to the Endowments Commissioner’s office. “Saturday and Sunday being holidays, a decision is expected on Monday. The temple officials along with the board chairman are also planning to meet the Endowments minister and the Endowments commissioner to brief them of the brewing anger among villagers over the incident.”

The VHP demanded immediate suspension of the employee and a thorough probe of whether he is acting on behalf of the conversion mafia for money, and motive behind such activities, said State president Surender Reddy and secretary Pandarinath.