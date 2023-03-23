VHP leader flays KTR for mocking Panchangam

Hyderabad: Taking exception to mocking of Panchangam by IT Minister KT Rama Rao, VHP leader Ravinutala Sashidhar on Wednesday said this shows the BRS leader's mental illness.

He said linking the sacred Panchangam to politics shows the mental illness of Rao; he should apologise to the Hindu society for his 'shameless' attempt; he should remember that it is not individual but system is permanent.

"Country's panchangam will not end. Hindu Panchangam has the history of 195,58,85,081 crore years with this Shobhakrut Nama Samvatsaram. Your arrogance will bury you and your BRS into history," quipped Ravinutala.