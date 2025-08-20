Vibrant Ganesh fest will shore up brand image of TG, Hyd: Ponnam

Hyderabad: State BC Welfare and Transport Minister and District In-Charge, Ponnam Prabhakar, announced that the upcoming Ganesh Utsav in Hyderabad and the erstwhile Ranga Reddy district will be organized with grandeur to enhance the brand image of Telangana and Hyderabad.

The festivities, scheduled from August 27 to September 6, 2025, aim to reflect spiritual fervor and cultural vibrancy, surpassing the scale of previous years.

A coordination meeting to oversee preparations for Ganesh Utsav 2025 was held at MCRHRDI on Tuesday, chaired by Minister Prabhakar. He urged organizers and citizens to extend full cooperation to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

To ensure public safety and convenience, the Minister instructed police authorities to implement robust measures to maintain law and order and manage traffic effectively. He directed officials to take precautions against electrical and fire hazards, advising organizers to exercise vigilance. Additionally, he instructed the power department to distribute pamphlets detailing safety measures to prevent electrical mishaps at pandals.

Prabhakar highlighted ongoing road safety initiatives, noting that repairs are underway to address damage caused by incessant rains. Additional funds have been allocated to restore roads to optimal condition, he added. He also called upon the Endowments and Cultural Departments to promote the festival’s significance through widespread awareness campaigns for societal benefit.