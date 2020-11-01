Victims upset as GHMC stops relief distribution

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (GHMC) sudden decision to stop door-to-door distribution of flood relief has come as a big shock to the residents of 139th Ward (East Anandbagh). People in some areas have been waiting to get the government compensation of Rs 10,000, but in the meantime, came the news that instructions were given to the GHMC Circles in all zones to stop relief distribution right away.

More than 10 streets in 139th ward bore the brunt due to unprecedented rain on October 13 with floodwater from Banda Cheruvu entering into many houses on the ground floor. With the Nala size shrinking due to encroachments in the last few years, the impact was not only felt by Nala encroachers but scores of families staying in adjacent streets and colonies that came up more than three decades ago in clear titled lands.

The flood relief distribution was held in various streets for more than a week here. While some of the affected families were able to get the compensation amount, others were a dejected lot as they did not get it.

One such area is NMDC Street 5 or Sri Ramachandra Enclave. The floodwater from Nala overflowed directly into this colony inundating houses on the ground floor damaging household appliances, articles, clothes and utensils, electric motors, and vehicles.

According to G Venkateshwar Reddy and AS Subramanyam, president and general secretary of this colony association, they were awaiting the visit of GHMC teams for distribution for more than a week before they got to know of this shocking news on Saturday morning. "A majority of streets that were far away from Nala were covered, but ours which had been severely impacted was left in the lurch. Most of the residents in this street are retired persons and we call upon the authorities to look into our case and do the needful," they said.

The same is the case with a few areas that are on the other side of the railway track that fall in the 139 division. Residents of Vasanthapuri Colony complained that they did not get receive the compensation amount.

Shocked with the sudden stoppage of door-to-door relief distribution, womenfolk from affected areas staged a dharna also on Saturday before the police intervened and dispersed them. They were furious at being left out and stated that they would next knock on the doors of local MLA for justice.

Affected families from NMDC Streets 1,2, 3, and 4, Anantha Saraswathi Nagar and Shirdinagar had some relief after the compensation amount was handed over to them by the GHMC teams.

According to BD Subhash Chander, a retired employee who stays in NMDC Street 2, water entered up to windows height on the ground floor of his house causing damage of more than Rs 3 lakh. "All electronic and electrical goods, furniture, beds and mattresses and kitchen utensils were submerged in the floodwater mixed with drainage water. We had to dump them off and now have to start buying them afresh all slowly one after the other. The compensation amount of Rs 10,000 is nothing for us and it is small solace for the big jolt we suffered," he said.

Meanwhile, GHMC officials stated that the distribution programme was halted after directions from higher-ups and they would take a call on how to cover the leftover areas.