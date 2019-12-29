Vidyanagar: International meet on orphans on Feb 8-9

Vidyanagar: An international conference on orphans will be held in Nagole on February 8-9. This was stated by the president of Course for Urban Rights and Community Empowerment, Gadhe Innaiah, at a programme to release brochures for the conference, at BC Bhavan on Sunday.

BC Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah released the brochure. The conference will be attended by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and central ministers. Speaking on the occasion, Krishnaiah said that orphans in India lacked proper care.

He demanded that the government ensure that their constitutional rights are protected. He urged the government to establish a national commission for the welfare and protection of orphans' constitutional rights. BC leaders and orphan students attended the programme.