Vignana Vedika organises public viewing of eclipse at ECIL crossroads

Kapra: Jana Vignana Vedika distributed breakfast and helped people watch solar eclipse at ECIL crossroads on Thursday. Vedika general secretary Pittala Nagaraju directed the programme. Osmania University astrology department professor K Chennareddy attended as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Chennareddy said, "There will be no harm to human or animals after seeing the solar eclipse. We have to wait for 2027 for experiencing another eclipse like this." Medchal district general secretary M Srinivas said, "We had conducted programmes in Quthbullapur, Jammigadda, Alwal, Kukatpally, Pragathi Nagar and other areas also.

This kind of programmes will be useful in educating people against superstitions." Buchireddy, Seshu, Priyanka, Narasimha, Durgachary, Siva Sankar Reddy and others were present.