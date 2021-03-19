Vikarabad: Collector Pausami Basu calls for wage hike of MNREGS workers

Vikarabad: Vikarabad District Collector Pausami Basu visited Siripuram, Kothlapur, Buchanpalli and Damasthapur villages of Marpally mandal on Thursday and inspected the construction works of cremation grounds.

She directed the Sarpanches and officers concerned to complete the works by March 25 and added that no more extra funds would be provided as the financial comes to an end by March 31.

She instructed the contractors to complete the works as soon as possible and claim the bills. The Collector also inspected the community plantation and rural nature parks in Buchenelli village.

The Collector later enquired about how many MNREGS labourers were working in the villages and how much wage was being paid to them. The authorities concerned informed the Collector that there were about 250 labourers working and they were being paid Rs 190 per day.

Later, the Collector directed the officials to increase the daily wage of labourers to Rs 237 per day and also provide ORS packets, drinking water and install sheds to give respite from the scorching summer.

MPDO Suresh Babu, Mandal Special Officer Varaprasad, PR engineering officials, vice-MPP Mohan Reddy, village Sarpanches Mallaiah, Jaipal Reddy, MPVO, village secretaries and others were present.