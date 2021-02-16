Vikarabad: Crocodile strays into village

Vikarabad: People of Balkal village in Vikarabad district on Monday were flabbergasted when a crocodile was found in an open pit that was dug up quite a few days back by the locals.

Upon witnessing a crocodile warming in a pit on Monday morning, the locals soon informed the officials of the Forest Department. Later, the officials along with local police visited the spot and with utter difficulty, caught the crocodile and securely fastened the reptile with the help of rope.

Later, the officials of the Forest Department released the crocodile into Manjira Wildlife Sanctuary in Sangareddy District.