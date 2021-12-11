Vikarabad: War of words breaks out between TRS MLA, MLC

Vikarabad: A war of words broke out between Tandur TRS leaders in Vikarabad district on Friday. The war of words broke out between MLA Rohit Reddy and MLC Mahender Reddy. The two leaders got into an argument in the presence of State Education Minister Sabita Indrareddy.

A programme was organised in Tandur to distribute the mosquito control machines sanctioned under DMFT funds to the Gram Panchayats.

On the occasion, MLC Mahender Reddy objected the authorities and questioned local leaders, additional Collector as to why the chairperson and councillors were not invited to the event as per protocol.

On stage, Rohit Reddy and Mahender Reddy engaged in a war of words. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Minister Sabita Indrareddy, who was present on the occasion tried to calm both the groups.

The situation came under control after the Minister directed the officials to provide information on the programme to local representatives also as per protocol. However, the locals said that group war between MLA and MLC is intensifying day by day.