Vinod congratulates Kishan, Bandi

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader B Vinod Kumar congratulated BJP leaders G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar on becoming Union Ministers in the Narendra Modi Cabinet on Sunday.

Vinod Kumar hoped that the Union Minister Gangapuram Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar would work together for the development of Telangana.

