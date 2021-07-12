Violation Of Municipal Act: Rangareddy Collector slaps notice on Jalpally civic body chief again

Jalpally: In yet another incident of sending strong message to erring public representatives, the Collector Rangareddy District has slapped a show-cause notice, purportedly second time, to Chairman Jalpally Municipality Abdallah Bin Hamad Saadi for violation of the rules promulgated under Telangana Municipal Act 2019.

The notice issued recently for violation of section 23 (2) of Telangana Municipal Act-2019, says "No proper maintenance of nurseries and sanitation in Jalpally Municipality.

No Haritha Haram plantation was taken up in various wards neither along the internal roads nor other important thoroughfares of the municipality as per the targets assigned under Pattana Pragathi Programme that killed the true spirit of the government's ambitious program."

"It is revealed by the undersigned that the chairperson Jalpally Municipality has failed to perform/discharge the responsibilities assigned under section 23(2) of Telangana Municipality Act, 2019 to the post of Chairperson, Jalpally Municipality which has attracted the action under section 66 (1) of the act.

Therefore, the Chairperson is hereby directed to submit an explanation within the stipulated time of three days lacking which suitable necessary action will be initiated under section 66 (1) of TMA, 2019," said the notice signed by Prateek Jain, the Additional Collector Rangareddy District .

The show-cause notice was issued to Chairman the next day after the Collector Amoy Kumar and Additional Collector Prateek Jain made a visit to the Jalpally Municipality to take stock of the situation and the programs being organized under Pattana Pragathi program.

It is learnt that following several complaints that the chairman is beating the party's drum for the heck of it while hampering several development works at the expense of the public, the Collector himself took a surprising flight to Jalpally Municipality and poured over the prevailing situation.

Later, the collector issued a show-cause notice, purportedly second in the row during the last six months, seeking explanation from the chairman for his alleged recalcitrant attitude in performing his duties while running the office.