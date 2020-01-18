Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal for CBI probe into Bhainsa violence

Koti: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal leaders demanded the state government to conduct CBI inquiry for the Bhainsa incident.

On Thursday, VHP state secretary Bandari Ramesh and state convener of Bajrang Dal Subash Chander, speaking to the media here at VHP office, alleged that about 500 persons of a community attacked Hindus living in Kharcha Galli of Bhainsa, ransacked the houses of Hindus and burnt about 100 bikes. They also hurled Petrol bombs on Hindus, he alleged. Even women and children were not spared, they looted money and gold from houses, he said.

Ramesh said that apart from locals, people who have participated in Istema meetings also participated in the attacks. Even some police officials were injured in the attack, he said. He criticized the state government for arresting victims, instead of arresting culprits who participated in the attack. He condemned the government for its alleged prejudice against Hindus. He expressed his suspicion that ISI terrorists might be involved in the attack.

Expressing his apprehensions on impartial inquiry by the state government, he demanded CBI inquiry on the incident. He said that VHP and Bajrang Dal would stage state-wide protest condemning the government's prejudiced approach towards Hindus on January 18.