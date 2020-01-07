Visually challenged person lighting up lives of orphans

Karmanghat: In a world where even able and rich persons seldom venture into social work, Subhash Gupta, a visually impaired person, has been serving the poor and orphans for the past 16 years.



"I started social service because I know the pain in suffering," says Subhash, a native of Kotagiri mandal in Nizamabad district. The 56-year-old started his service for poor and orphan children after he secured his employment in 1992 as a bank employee in Nazamabad. At present, he is working as an assistant manager at Andhra Bank in Koti branch.

Subhash started an orphanage in 2004 in Saroornagar area and from then on, he started spending his salary on the inmates of the orphanage. At present, nearly 62 members are staying in the orphanage and are getting educated. 56 women and 11 men who completed their education from here have secured jobs in government and private organisations.

Sometimes, it is difficult to fulfil our dreams and achieve goals even for physically stable persons, but even being a blind person, Subhash made it possible. "I wanted to do something for the blind persons, so, I started this orphanage for visually impaired and orphans. There will be no respect for blind people in the society; their own family members will not support them and deride them if they are dependent on them," said Subhash Gupta.

I first started an orphanage for girls and later, launched a new orphanage for boys also. Various skill oriented vocational training is being imparted to the students here to make them independent, self-employed and strong to survive in the society. He started Vikalangula Kalyana Vedika which helps in finding soulmates and conduct their marriages.

"I am arranging funds on my own by spending from my properties and salary for the maintenance of the orphanage. I also take the marriage responsibilities of the students in the orphanage. Nearly 40 marriages were held till date," he added.

"Many people in the family who ignored us in the beginning are coming forward to take care of us. It all became possible because of Subhash sir," said Chittemma, an Andhra Bank employee.

"We became very confident and are ready to face any challenges. Securing a job has boosted our confidence. We can't imagine our lives without Subhash sir, said Sowjanya, Panchayati Raj employee.

The past students of orphanage who have settled in life with a job started "We for You" organisation and are helping orphans and poor people. They are moving forward in the path shown by their saviour, Subhash Gupta and have taken up social work as their duty.