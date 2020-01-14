Vivekananda award for Human Rights Commission head

Jubilee Hills: Justice G Chandraiah the Chairman of Human Rights Commission Telangana State, was presented the excellence award 2020, by the Telangana Citizens Council (TCC), here on the occasion of 158th birth anniversary celebrations of Swamy Vivekananda.

Speaking on the occasion, G Chandraiah spoke about the greatness of Vivekananda and explained how his message of writeful brotherhood impressed the fraternity across the world. He further stated that Vivekananda personified the Indianism and highlighted the spirit of nationalism.