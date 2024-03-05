VJIM’s Milan-24 festival concludes

Hyderabad: The curtains came down on the three-day fest Milan-24 of city-based B-school Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management (VJIM) on Monday.

As part of Milan-2024, Ignitron offered podium and funding opportunities for those with innovative business plans and a desire to make a positive impact. Around 13 teams from various colleges have participated in this event.

Prasad Vilas, Yash Bohara Pratik, and Sumit Sharma from Bhavans Vivekananda College won the Business Plan competition. One of the highlights of the fest is the captivating performance by musical band TRAID, whose infectious energy and magnetic stage presence enthralled the audience, and elevated the event's atmosphere, said a senior officer.