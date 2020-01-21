Vote for TRS is vote for development: Ragam Nagender

Serilingampally: Ragam Nagender Yadav, corporator and TRS coordinator for wards 31,32 and 33 in Nizampet municipal corporation, averred here on Sunday that those who vote for TRS would be opting for development.

He undertook a 'padayatra' along with TRS candidates Prasanna Jagdish Yadav, Enugula Srinivas Reddy and Kolanu Tejasrinivas Reddy. Ragam stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and TRS working president K Tarakarama Rao would not look back with regard to taking up development in the State. Hence, he asserted there was a need for voters to ensure a big win for the TRS candidates.

Yadav claimed that going by the public response during campaigns and the development works being taken up by the State government, there was no doubt that the party would win with a big majority in the elections on January 22.

The three candidates urged voters to back them, while promising to be available to hear their grievances and solve their problems. Party activists Bikshapati, Mutyala Mudiraj, Dasrath, Mangamma, Janardhan Goud, Gopi, Natraj, Basavaraj, Ravi accompanied the corporator.