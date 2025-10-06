Voting is the only weapon to defeat misgovernance

Hyderabad: TelanganaBJP chief N Ramachander Rao criticised the Congress-led state government for its alleged failure in rural infrastructure, citing deteriorating roads and widespread public inconvenience. He also condemned the government’s inaction following recent floods, which damaged crops across lakhs of acres, leaving farmers without compensation. He addressed a meeting on Sunday in Jogipet, hosted by former Member of Parliament B.B. Patil, the “Dasara Alai–Balai” event to bring together key leaders and party workers from Zaheerabad, Narayankhed, and Andole constituencies. Rao attended and addressed as the chief guest at the event, highlighting the issue of governance, rural development, and the upcoming local body elections in the state.

Marking his first visit to Sangareddy district, Rao expressed joy at meeting the local people and invoked the spirit of Dasara, symbolising the triumph of righteousness over injustice. Drawing parallels between Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana and the current political landscape, he emphasised that the only weapon to defeat misgovernance is the democratic vote.

Highlighting unfulfilled promises, Rao pointed to the Congress party’s BC Declaration in Kamareddy, which he claimed remains unimplemented. He contrasted this with the Narendra Modi-led central government’s initiatives, such as ‘Har Ghar Jal’, free rice distribution, village crematoriums, Haritha Haram, and road development — all funded by the Centre.

He accused the state government of financial mismanagement, stating that it is unable to pay salaries to employees and has diverted central funds meant for gram panchayats. Rao alleged that this misappropriation led to distress among sarpanches, some of whom resorted to suicide. Calling for immediate local body elections, Rao asserted that true village self-governance is possible only through timely democratic processes. He criticised the Congress government for delaying these elections despite the expiry of terms.

Rao also demanded 42% reservations for Backwards Classes and constitutional recognition for the BC Commission — achievements he credited to the Modi government. He concluded by urging voters to reject Congress and BRS, claiming they lack moral authority to seek votes. He called on citizens to elect BJP candidates in large numbers to usher in genuine development across Telangana.