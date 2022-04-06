Wage do-or-die battle to oust TRS, BJP cadre told

Hyderabad/Delhi: Stating that the people of Telangana are disgusted with the 'corrupt, dynastic and dictatorial regime' of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday called upon the party cadre to wage a do-or-die battle to pull down the TRS government.

Bandi Sanjay said, "You should fight with full vigour as if you are waging the last battle. The people have stood by the BJP in its struggle. Leaders from various other parties are willing to join the BJP with the sole objective of defeating KCR and his party in the next elections. We extend a hearty welcome to all such potential leaders."

Bandi was speaking after welcoming former Alair MLA Budida Bhikshamaiah and his followers, who had quit the TRS and decided to join the BJP. Bhikshmaiah and his cadre were admitted into BJP in the presence of party national in-charge of Telangana Tarun Chugh in New Delhi.

Sanjay said the Telangana people were eager to end the dynastic and corrupt rule of the TRS and hence, were extending support to the BJP in its agitations against the government. "The BJP has grown into an effective alternative to the TRS and has been fighting for the cause of the Telangana people," he said.

Replying to a question, the BJP president wondered what mistake had Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal had committed that made the TRS MPs serve a privilege notice against him. "In fact, the TRS leaders themselves are misleading the people of the State. Not a single promise made by KCR was fulfilled. We shall display an overhead projector in front of Pragati Bhavan to display various promises made by KCR in the last eight years," he said. Stating that KCR had totally ruined the State, Sanjay said he had not fulfilled any of his tall promises made to the people. "Because of his adamant attitude, the farmers are suffering. Instead of setting up procurement centres, he is only playing politics on paddy procurement, though the Centre has made it clear that it would purchase any amount of raw rice from the State. Sanjay sought to know why KCR was silent on the indiscriminate consumption of narcotics in the State and drug mafia ruling the roost.

Reacting to a question on the proposed TRS dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on April 11, Bandi Sanjay said there would be little impact on the government even if the TRS leaders staged dharnas abroad. "Where is the issue when the Centre clearly said it would purchase any quantity of raw rice? It was made clear by Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Parliament," he said.