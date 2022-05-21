Wanted: Re-carpeting of roads in SCB sans delay

Secunderabad: Roads in the Secunderabad Cantonment area have not been re-carpeted for ages. Also, they lack sufficient lighting causing hardship to commuters. The entire stretch of Trimulgherry-RK Puram main road lacks proper streetlights. The Harmony Crossroad-Gough Road on either side of the stretch are full of potholes with inadequate lighting.

The locals point out that already of the 25 roads 21 have been closed in the SCB area. Those which are open to the public are in a bad shape. But the SCB officials seem to be least bothered about re-carpeting roads and installing streetlights, even as the daily situation is becoming worst.

Ramesh, a local said, "Almost all roads in the SCB area need to be re-carpeted. We are vexed of complaining to the board officials to lay proper roads. The main problem of the SCB is that public issues, mainly about re-carpeting of road and road closure should be raised at the board meetings. But they are never debated. People are suffering due to that. Daily road accidents are increasing in the SCB area. Even then also no official is bothered about re-carpeting the stretches."

Observed a resident, "The stretch from Harmony Crossroad to Gough Road is riddled with potholes. Its condition has only gone from bad to worse; it also does not have proper lighting. It is tough to drive or walk on the roads during night; severe inconvenience is being caused to the public making travel miserable.

We have submitted a representation, requesting officials to take necessary steps, but it fell on deaf ears."