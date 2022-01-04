Wanted: Urgent fixes for Errakunta civic problems 

Rajendranagar: Due to the absence of diligent utilisation of funds, a stark contrast between planning and progress has become visibly evident in Errakunta area in Ward No 26 of Jalpally municipality on the city outskirts where sanitation and civic amenities are simply ignored. Unmetalled roads, heaps of garbage every few metres, sewerage lines in the midst of lanes, overflowing filth, open manholes, uncovered electric transformers and power switch boards without doors are some of the wrecked scenes in the area.

"In the name of addressing sewage issues, pipelines were laid in such a way that neither the sewage is passing freely through the lane nor the people are able to pass conveniently in the streets. Despite several reminders and representations made to the authorities concerned, no action has been taken so far to fix the issue," said Samad Bin Siddiq, a former Ward Member and a resident of Errakunta area.

"Leave alone providing us basic amenities, we are not even having an environment to breathe fresh air as stench from open manholes and open drains overpowers the ambient environment. The so-called civic works that were done unscientifically with a flawed approach actually have left the local people irate," rued Salam Yamani, another resident. Taking umbrage at the officials for neglecting the colonies Salam Yamani argued that, "Whatever meagre funds pumped into municipality's coffers are being spent on roads on the bordering areas, while the colonies inside are left to face calamities and mosquito menace much to the chagrin of local people. It's time officials use the funds diligently to develop basic amenities in colonies first and on outer roads later."

Residents irked over

♥ Open manholes

♥ Garbage heaps

♥ Sewerage lines in the midst of lanes

♥ Unmetalled roads

♥ Mosquito menace

♥ Uncovered electrical transformers