Wanted: Vidya Volunteers in govt schools across Telangana

Hyderabad: Government schools across the State are grappling with urgent need for teaching staff as the new academic year commences. Unfortunately, since 2021, the State government has not taken any action to reinstate terminated Vidya volunteers (teachers) or hire new ones. Teachers have appealed to the State government to either reemploy the Vidya Volunteers or appoint fresh volunteers to address this critical need.

With the implementation of the Badi Bata programme, approximately 1,53,002 students have enrolled in government schools across the State this year. However, the existing shortage of three to four subject teachers per school persists. In 2020, approximately 16,000 Vidya volunteers were terminated, exacerbating the teacher crunch in government schools.

M Ravinder, general secretary, Telangana Progressive Teachers Federation (TPTF), said, “During the 2019-20 academic year, there were approximately 16,650 Vidya volunteers working in schools. However, when schools reopened after the pandemic in 2021, their contracts were not renewed, resulting in the recurrence of the same issue. Currently, there is a pressing need for 18,000 Vidya volunteers to fulfill the staffing requirements in schools.”

Several schools are experiencing a shortage of subject teachers, leading the State to deploy primary/upper primary teachers from high schools, considering the lower attendance percentage in lower classes. However, despite the tremendous response received by the Badi Bata programme (enrollment drive), the lack of teaching staff is posing significant challenges for government school teachers. It is imperative for the State government to consider rehiring Vidya volunteers or recruiting new volunteers to alleviate the difficulties faced by teachers and ensure quality education for students, he added.

“Despite multiple representations made to the relevant officials, there has been a complete lack of response regarding the renewal of our contracts. Regrettably, the state government has not shown any initiative to retain Vidya volunteers either. Despite our contracts expiring in 2020, no notification has been issued to reappoint us, leaving us in a state of uncertainty and concern.” said Vidya volunteers on the condition of anonymity.

According to Rayeesa, a government school teacher, the current situation reveals a lack of both recruiting regular teachers and hiring Vidya volunteers.

This shortage is particularly evident in higher classes ranging from 6th to 10th grade, where the need for subject teachers, particularly in Mathematics and Science, is paramount. She further emphasised that even within their own school, there is an immediate requirement for five Vidya volunteers to adequately address the educational needs of the students.