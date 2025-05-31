Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

The peaceful demonstration will also include Hindu, Christian and Sikh community leaders, showcasing solidarity across religions

Hyderabad: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), along with the members of Telangana’s Muslim organisations announced a unified protest at Dharna Chowk on Sunday. The protest will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm, under the slogan – ‘Sunday is Waqf Day’.

This announcement was made during a consultative meeting held recently, which included prominent scholars, board members, and representatives of various Muslim groups across Telangana. The meeting aimed to clarify doubts regarding different protest dates and to consolidate efforts for a single, united demonstration under the AIMPLB’s leadership.

Among the distinguished attendees are Maulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed, Chief of Jamia Nizamia and am Islamic scholar, Maulana Dr Mateen Quadri, Member of AIMPLB, Ziauddin Nayyar, Dr Mohammad Mushtaq Ali, Maulana Hyder Nisar Agha and Maulana Masood Mushtahidi, and Hafsa Akhtar, representing women’s voices in the board.

Other key organisation leaders present included Mufti Mahmood Zubair from Jamiat Ulema; Dr. Ali Hussaini from Quadri Chaman; Maulana Syed Ahmed-ul-Hussaini Sayeed-ul-Quadri, President Quadria International; Muneeruddin Mukhtar, representing United Muslim Forum, and Mufti Rafiuddin Rashadi, head of several institutions for the protection of Shariat and Khatm-e-Nabuwwat.

This peaceful demonstration will not only include Muslim scholars, intellectuals, and activists but also representatives from secular parties and other faiths, including Hindu, Christian, and Sikh community leaders, showcasing solidarity across religions. A strong participation of women and youth is also expected.