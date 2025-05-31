Live
- 5 nabbed with cache of arms in hotel raid
- Police bust interstate auto robbery syndicate, recover 8 high-end cars
- 3 new SC judges sworn-in
- Bulldozers raze illegal ashram of arrested self-styled seer
- No country called Pak terrorist state: Cong
- Justice Varma indicted: 10 eyewitnesses confirmed cash deals among 55 questioned
- Rajnath: If Navy had acted, Pak would have split into 4
- Naam vs Kaam: CM Rekha showcases 100-day work
- Traditional Medicine Vs Modern Science: Which Path Leads to Better Health?
- Significance increase in paddy procurement this year: DC
Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025
AIMPLB to hold massive protest at Dharna Chowk tomorrow
The peaceful demonstration will also include Hindu, Christian and Sikh community leaders, showcasing solidarity across religions
Hyderabad: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), along with the members of Telangana’s Muslim organisations announced a unified protest at Dharna Chowk on Sunday. The protest will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm, under the slogan – ‘Sunday is Waqf Day’.
This announcement was made during a consultative meeting held recently, which included prominent scholars, board members, and representatives of various Muslim groups across Telangana. The meeting aimed to clarify doubts regarding different protest dates and to consolidate efforts for a single, united demonstration under the AIMPLB’s leadership.
Among the distinguished attendees are Maulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed, Chief of Jamia Nizamia and am Islamic scholar, Maulana Dr Mateen Quadri, Member of AIMPLB, Ziauddin Nayyar, Dr Mohammad Mushtaq Ali, Maulana Hyder Nisar Agha and Maulana Masood Mushtahidi, and Hafsa Akhtar, representing women’s voices in the board.
Other key organisation leaders present included Mufti Mahmood Zubair from Jamiat Ulema; Dr. Ali Hussaini from Quadri Chaman; Maulana Syed Ahmed-ul-Hussaini Sayeed-ul-Quadri, President Quadria International; Muneeruddin Mukhtar, representing United Muslim Forum, and Mufti Rafiuddin Rashadi, head of several institutions for the protection of Shariat and Khatm-e-Nabuwwat.
This peaceful demonstration will not only include Muslim scholars, intellectuals, and activists but also representatives from secular parties and other faiths, including Hindu, Christian, and Sikh community leaders, showcasing solidarity across religions. A strong participation of women and youth is also expected.