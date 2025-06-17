Water Board MD inspects sewage works at Amberpet

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) MD, Ashok Reddy, along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation commissioner, RV Karnan and Musi River Front Development Corporation Limited MD, Narasimha Reddy on Monday inspected the ongoing construction of the 212.5 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Amberpet.

The inspection was part of the STP Construction Project Package-1. Ashok Reddy said that the works related to the construction of a 212.6 MLD capacity STP are almost completed and will be commissioned in the next few days.

On his visit, accompanied by Hyderabad water board ED Mayank Mittal and officials from various departments, Ashok Reddy reviewed the progress at the site and urged authorities to fast-track the final stage works. He directed that the STP be readied for operation in coming days.

The MD emphasised that civil works, internal roads, CC roads, landscaping, and painting should be taken up on a war footing to ensure the plant is fully prepared for inauguration. He stressed the importance of safety at construction sites, insisting that all workers adhere to safety protocols and use the required protective equipment. During the visit, officials also examined different phases of the construction to assess overall progress.